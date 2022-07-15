It is remarkable, even if expected, that one can read the scenarios offered in Bette Rose Immel’s July 13 Letter to the Editor and come to completely opposite conclusions ("Code blue," Page A6).
Therefore, if you believe in the sanctity of life and the fundamental responsibility of government to protect the innocent, it is vital that that you vote Republican. Democrats have demonstrated a complete disregard for protecting the innocent.
If you believe that, as a society, we have an inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without regard to gender, race or religion, it is imperative that you vote Republican. Democrats largely believe our inalienable rights come from government. Republicans believe that they come exclusively from our Creator.
If you embrace your right your right to vote, deeming the results be counted fairly, and legally decided by the citizenry, then you support every effort to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat and are obligated to vote Republican. Democrats have made it evident that they support ballot harvesting, voting by non-citizens and oppose efforts to clean our voter rolls.
Of maximum import, if you passionately aspire our country to maintain its renowned standard as a democracy (or better yet, a republic) and object to and reject elected officials who continuously violate their oaths of office to defend the Constitution by refusing to enforce immigration law to secure our border and uphold the rule of law by fully prosecuting criminals, it is your solemn responsibility to vote Republican.
One needs to look no further than President Biden’s approval numbers and the recent recall of rogue district attorneys who set criminals free to know where Americans stand.
