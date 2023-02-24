Calling the first months busy would be an understatement!

I arrived in Washington last month excited to serve and determined to get results. It took a little longer than expected, but with my family by my side, on Jan. 7, I swore to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution as the first naturalized American born in Mexico to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.



U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Arizona, was elected in November 2022 to represent Congressional District 6 in southeastern Arizona. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?