U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani is hard at work in Washington, D.C., and yet ads on TV are already disparaging him.

He supported the Veterans Appeals Backlog Improvement Act and the VET-TEC Authorization Act. Introduced Bipartisan legislation: “Combating Cartels on Social Media Act.” Supports raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion while protecting veterans benefits, Social Security and Medicare. He recognizes the border is not secure and is a loud voice in Congress for the 85,000 undocumented children lost by the Biden Administration.



