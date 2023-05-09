U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani is hard at work in Washington, D.C., and yet ads on TV are already disparaging him.
He supported the Veterans Appeals Backlog Improvement Act and the VET-TEC Authorization Act. Introduced Bipartisan legislation: “Combating Cartels on Social Media Act.” Supports raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion while protecting veterans benefits, Social Security and Medicare. He recognizes the border is not secure and is a loud voice in Congress for the 85,000 undocumented children lost by the Biden Administration.
He is a naturalized U.S. citizen who is concerned and agrees with U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego that the Biden Administration and subsequent communities are unequipped to handle the surge of migrants and supports legal immigration principles. Ciscomani is also working across the aisle for policies to ensure that Americans are safer and more prosperous.
Since being sworn in Jan. 7, he has attended numerous constituent events connecting with people. We are fortunate to have him in D.C. fighting for us.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone