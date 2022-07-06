They are angry and we are frustrated. They are frightened and we are justified in our passions.
The very symbol of our freedom is recognized on Independence Day, July 4th. But if you are not recognized within the freedom of our Constitution, why celebrate it?
Jefferson thought everyone should be included with equal dignity. But the white founding fathers did not leave out minorities and women by accident. Over the years we have added the Bill of Rights and laws to change this lack of inclusiveness.
With the current venomous Supreme Court rulings ripping apart these laws, we have been set back years. We are all angered and frustrated; frightened and confused at the way they have agitated our common-sense laws! It is not just about abortions but also guns, the environment, marriage equality. Even voting rights have been disqualified.
My grandfather said to find ways to proclaim what you are saying without vulgarity. It is more powerful.
The way the Pima County Democratic Party stated their frustrations was wrong. Their cause is not wrong! It is unfortunate that the inappropriate poster had to be presented in our local news media.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone