This is a post in a running series titled Helen's Encounters on NABUR
I wonder what answers I would get if I asked a dozen people, “What Does July Fourth, also known as Independence Day, mean to you?”
While parades, fireworks, barbecues, and picnics are ways we celebrate, we must also be thankful for the freedoms we enjoy in this country. The people who challenged and fought for the right to express themselves, to worship freely, and be treated equally, might cringe at today’s world, but despite the current environment, we are blessed to follow our dreams.
When you use the word freedom, some people interpret it as having the license to do whatever they want. I associate self-responsibility with the word freedom.
Whatever guided my grandfather, over a hundred years ago, to leave his wife and three children as he traveled through South America for seven years working as an itinerant worker to make enough money to support them in this country was short of a miracle. Had that not happened, I might be in a small Italian village called Pescolanciano. I visited there in 1969 and saw a shepherd taking about 500 sheep through the five streets to pasture them on the outskirts of the village.
For me, this day makes me thankful for the courageous soldiers of those days who gave their lives so we could be free. I am grateful for a country where I could pursue my dream of teaching.
Realistically I also am aware some freedoms are being curtailed: not all people have the same freedoms, not all people are treated equally and justice is often not distributed equally.
So enjoy the day, be thankful and vigilant! I love the USA! Thank you to all military personnel throughout the world who are keeping us safe!
Helen Russo is a Green Valley transplant from Cincinnati and a retired educator who regularly posts on NABUR about local issues and events in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
