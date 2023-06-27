Corner

Civics — talking out the issues — lived out on a street corner in rural America, 1920.

Political activists have toppled statues of George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant, tried to scrub Abraham Lincoln’s name from elementary schools, and attempted to literally rewrite the story of the American Revolution to the detriment of students of every race and background—all as our children’s knowledge of the country and Constitution continues to falter.

But now, education leaders in Arizona have an opportunity to revitalize the civic literacy of our students. To that end, the Goldwater Institute is proud to announce the release of a new report, “Reclaiming the Constitution in K-12: How Arizona’s Social Studies Standards Fail to Prepare Our Students for Citizenship.”



Matt Beienburg is the director of education policy at the Goldwater Institute. He also serves as director of the institute’s Van Sittert Center for Constitutional Advocacy.

