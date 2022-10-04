If you watch TV, you've seen the deluge of ads by personal injury lawyers recruiting clients "injured" by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.
Listen very closely to those ads. They never state that this contamination has ever been shown to cause any of the diseases listed.
Nor has the incidence of them been shown to be different from groups not exposed, nor have there been any studies demonstrating a cause-and-effect relationship.
The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry of the CDC has studied this issue in-depth. In 2005, they published a 202-page scientifically detailed report, and then again a 152-page report that added a large study of the effects of the contaminants on fetal development and birth weight.
No study showed any effect.
The assessment determined that the estimated drinking water VOC exposures at Camp Lejeune were several thousand times lower than levels of concern in animal studies. They were also hundreds of times lower than levels linked to adverse health effects found in workplace studies. ATSDR concluded that both cancer and non-cancer health effects were unlikely in adults exposed to volatile organic compounds-contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune based on worst-case estimates.
Because of the limited information available in the scientific literature on how these chemicals might affect a fetus or child it was suggested that an epidemiologic study be performed at Camp Lejeune to evaluate mothers exposed during pregnancy to the volatile organic chemicals found in Lejeune water.
This study was done and published by ATSDR in 2017.
