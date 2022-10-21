Every day I pray that Donald Trump will pay for all his wrongdoing.
Last Thursday, the Jan. 6th committee really pointed out what he did for the insurrection. Having Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to be at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to fight like hell for him. Wanting to lead them and even thinking that it was OK that they may be armed. People died, people were injured and the Capitol was torn apart. He put a threat to Mike Pence's life because Pence wouldn't do something illegal for him.
All day, his staff told him that he lost the election and must stop the attack on the Capitol, but didn't do it until late afternoon. This was an attack on our democracy because of his lie about 2020 election. He is no better than his buddy Putin.
We have Republican candidates who still support him and the lie about the 2020 election. I cannot vote for any of them, because I feel that they will continue the attack on our democracy.
Republicans, please give us another John McCain, who cared for the American people. Despite what Trump said, John McCain was a hero when he was a POW and a hero being there fighting for our country. This was much better than having fake bone spurs.
