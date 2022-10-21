Every day I pray that Donald Trump will pay for all his wrongdoing.

Last Thursday, the Jan. 6th committee really pointed out what he did for the insurrection. Having Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to be at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to fight like hell for him. Wanting to lead them and even thinking that it was OK that they may be armed. People died, people were injured and the Capitol was torn apart. He put a threat to Mike Pence's life because Pence wouldn't do something illegal for him.



