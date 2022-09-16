California recently mandated that all new vehicles sold in the state shall be electric by 2035. The same mandate requires 35% by 2025, and 70% by 2030.

The mandate does not ban the sale of used fossil-fueled vehicles either in state or out.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?