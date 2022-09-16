California recently mandated that all new vehicles sold in the state shall be electric by 2035. The same mandate requires 35% by 2025, and 70% by 2030.
The mandate does not ban the sale of used fossil-fueled vehicles either in state or out.
There are currently about 120 million cars and trucks operating in California at any given time. California's current electric demand is about 2.3 gigawatts annually.
Estimates indicate that the electric demand increase by 2035 will balloon to 17.5 gigawatts a year, or about seven times more than the current requirement.
Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant provides about 16.2 megawatts annually, which is about 8 to 15% of the state's carbon-free energy resources.
Based on California's estimated demand for electricity from 2035 and beyond, it would take a minimum of 10 nuclear plants the size of Diablo Canyon to meet that requirement. In addition, the entire electric grid would require a complete rebuild from the ground up. The transmission system, the distribution system and the substations all would require significant upgrades.
No need to get into the cost of electric vehicles, the battery issues, the limited range and cost to charge. California can't keep the lights on now.
It's going to be a very interesting next 13 years. Oh well, it's just "California dreaming."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone