My vehicle was sideswiped Nov. 10 while parked at Continental Safeway parking lot. There was damage on the driver’s side rear door. The person who did the damage did not leave a note or stay and tell me about it.
Then on Nov. 20, it happened again. Same parking lot, same side of my car only more damage to the side panel, gas tank cover and on back. Again, it was mid-afternoon and I was grocery shopping when this happened. I was upset and so I called to talk to the Safeway manager. Could not get through, so I told the customer service person what had happened. She said, “Oh, that happens here all the time and even the employees here have it happen to their vehicles." She also told me there were no security cameras in the parking lot. It appears that Safeway management is aware of this problem and they are taking no steps to address it.
I, for one, will no longer be shopping at the Continental Safeway until either security cameras are installed or parking spots are widened for drivers who are not careful backing their cars.
