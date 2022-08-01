The debate about whether or not to bring criminal charges against the former president has been growing louder. Arguments against prosecution are the same ones used to let Richard Nixon off the hook for his crimes back in 1974, the main one being that it would somehow “tear the nation apart.”
In the early 1980s, a couple of social scientists introduced an idea that became known as the broken windows theory. It asserts that ignoring minor criminality (such as the breaking of windows) encourages further misconduct and that prosecuting low-level criminal behavior would promote more lawful behavior overall. The idea has since been refined and is now widely accepted by law makers and law enforcement.
Most Republicans wanting our votes this year are urging us to just “move on.” Horse apples. Letting Nixon escape justice for his role in Watergate was wrong. Letting Donald Trump avoid consequences for his role in an attempted coup in 2021, is immensely wrong. We must demonstrate that in this country no one is, in fact, above the law.
Nixon was allowed to quietly accept his pardon to avoid rightful prosecution, shattering the picture window showcasing our democracy. It emboldened lawbreakers and contributed to the 2021 insurrection. The nation is more torn today partly because of Ford’s pardon of Nixon.
It should be noted that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s partner in crime, embraced the idea of broken windows theory to inform his policing policies while he was the mayor of New York City.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone