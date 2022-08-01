Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The debate about whether or not to bring criminal charges against the former president has been growing louder. Arguments against prosecution are the same ones used to let Richard Nixon off the hook for his crimes back in 1974, the main one being that it would somehow “tear the nation apart.”

In the early 1980s, a couple of social scientists introduced an idea that became known as the broken windows theory. It asserts that ignoring minor criminality (such as the breaking of windows) encourages further misconduct and that prosecuting low-level criminal behavior would promote more lawful behavior overall. The idea has since been refined and is now widely accepted by law makers and law enforcement.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?