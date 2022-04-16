State Attorney General Mark Brnovich apparently is trying to stake out a "moderate" position on voting fraud as he seeks the Republican nod for the U.S. Senate.
Last week, after six months of study, he released an interim report of his review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. He does not claim massive fraud was committed, but says there were "instances of election fraud by individuals." Not even Democrats would dispute that statement, but there's no evidence the fraud was vast enough to reverse the official result. Brnovich says he figures that Maricopa County elections staff spent only about 4.6 seconds per signature to verify 206,648 signatures on early-ballot envelopes. However, two Republican members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors say his calculation assumes only one staff member verifying signatures, whereas more than 40 staffers actually worked on that task. By the way, if it takes Brnovich six months of reviewing the 2020 count to come up with an interim report, how much longer must we wait for a final report? Will he be finished before the August primary? That’s when Republican voters are supposed to decide if he has the competence to be promoted to the Senate.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone