The southern border has remained wide open. Cartels along with their mules move illicit drugs across the wide open border, at will. More than 200,000 Americans, mainly young people, have died since our borders have remained wide open. Who has insisted that our southern borders remain wide open and who has direct knowledge that the majority of fatalities were caused by illegal drugs, fueled by fentanyl? The obvious answer is President Joe Biden!
All crimes have three elements: direct participation as a principal; aid and abet; and advise and encourage. Proof that at least one of these established elements is sufficient to convict of a crime. Anyone with an ounce of common sense who cannot or refuses to acknowledge Biden’s culpability is in complete denial or is incapable of accepting the truth!
Finally, established precedence prohibits charging a sitting president with a criminal offense. And, in addition to his lengthy list of other significant “accomplishments" we are all blessed with a national leader with such unwavering integrity and indispensable patriotic leadership!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone