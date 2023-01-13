In the last presidential election I complained to anyone who would listen that I was again being forced to vote for the lesser of two evils. I would be voting for a person because the party bosses said it was his turn. Luckily he has done a fairly decent job and I've accepted him, but vowed I want better choices next time or I won't vote.
Well, here we go again. Joe Biden got caught with stolen "top secret" documents in an office closet, his home, and keeping his Corvette company in the garage.
He wants us to believe he didn't know about the documents and thinks we are stupid enough to accept that. Not me. I am smart enough to know I would never have brought those documents home and certainly would remember if I did. I have been in charge of legal documents over the years and would never have brought them home. If I had, I would have to sign them out and sign them back in the next day.
It makes me wonder how many members of Congress, the Senate, the military or any other government agency are hoarding such documents at home and why. This is bigger than Biden and Trump.
Do I think there should be a Congressional investigation? I wouldn't trust those people. And, with Kevin McCarthy in charge, things are going to be even worse. I would recommend President Biden resign, but then we would have President Harris in charge, and I don't trust her purely on the basis of intelligence.
I guess voters have to find a way to get rid of the leadership of both parties and start over. No more being presented with candidates based on whose turn it is.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone