In the last presidential election I complained to anyone who would listen that I was again being forced to vote for the lesser of two evils. I would be voting for a person because the party bosses said it was his turn. Luckily he has done a fairly decent job and I've accepted him, but vowed I want better choices next time or I won't vote.

Well, here we go again. Joe Biden got caught with stolen "top secret" documents in an office closet, his home, and keeping his Corvette company in the garage.



