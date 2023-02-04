Regarding the controversy at last month’s GVR Board meeting dealing with the bidding process ("Glass Arts Club remodel: Why we voted no," Page A7, Feb. 1): A board member pointed out that state law requiring bidding for large projects does not apply to private nonprofit corporations. That is true. Another member stated that bidding is only done to find the lowest bid. That is not true. Getting multiple bids for large construction projects or other services is always looking for the most value for the money.
Having served on a number of boards, municipal and nonprofit, I have witnessed many contracts not awarded to the lowest bidder.
But is it really true that there is no requirement for bidding? Arizona State law regarding nonprofit corporation duties (ARS 10-3830, General Standards for Directors), “A director’s duties ….shall be discharged in good faith, with the care an ordinary prudent person in a like position would exercise…. In a manner the director reasonably believes to be in the best interests of the corporation.” This is the very definition of “fiduciary duty.”
It would be most prudent for the GVR Board to connect the dots in dealing with major projects: the bidding process ensures you are fulfilling your fiduciary duty.
