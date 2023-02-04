Regarding the controversy at last month’s GVR Board meeting dealing with the bidding process ("Glass Arts Club remodel: Why we voted no," Page A7, Feb. 1): A board member pointed out that state law requiring bidding for large projects does not apply to private nonprofit corporations. That is true. Another member stated that bidding is only done to find the lowest bid. That is not true. Getting multiple bids for large construction projects or other services is always looking for the most value for the money.

Having served on a number of boards, municipal and nonprofit, I have witnessed many contracts not awarded to the lowest bidder.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?