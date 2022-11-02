The last two issues of the Green Valley News contained letters bemoaning the hiring of 87,000 agents for the IRS. The obvious threat behind this “news” is that citizens will soon be subjected to roving bands of armed agents “coming to get you.” One question this assertion raises is apparent. Will they be coming if you’ve done nothing wrong? That, however, is clearly not the point.
The point is this is just one of many examples of blatant misinformation designed to frighten and intimidate, period. If the letter writers actually examined the law on which this claim is based, they would find the following facts:
1. The hirings would be primarily office, IT, customer service, and related personnel to maintain services, to retain the status quo of an organization depleted by budget cuts, attrition, and retirements. A very small percentage is intended for adding new or replacement agents to the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.
2. This law allows for these additions or changes to be phased in over 10 years, this phase-in to be completed by 2031. Contrary to what we hear, there are logical plans in place to achieve this return to the norm for this organization.
You don’t have to be a fan of the IRS to at least give them credit for performing a difficult but necessary task. Please stop with this ridiculous notion of 87,000 armed agents being hired to search out criminals among the general innocent population. Maybe, instead, do a little more research than just following Kevin McCarthy’s Twitter account.
