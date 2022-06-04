I was in the U.S. Army Infantry in 1965. The primary weapon used by the soldier was an M-14 rifle that fired 7.62 mm NATO ammunition.
Ballistics experts were developing a new bullet much lighter in weight but even more devastating in damaging human flesh. A new lightweight rifle with rapid-fire capability was developed to fire the new .223 ammunition and soon came on line.
Soldiers were pleased to carry this new weapon, which provided killing power over and above the M-14 but weighed much less. The soldiers appreciated lighter loads and superior firepower.
Never in my wildest imagination did I think these weapons of war would be legally available to an 18-year-old man to buy in a gun store and then carry it into a school to murder innocent, defenseless children. How is this possible? There is no justification for a private citizen to own one of these weapons designed strictly for killing people. Why is it not illegal to do so? Why have our politicians failed so miserably to protect our children from such terror?
These military-type assault weapons must be banned! Many of our politicians fear rejection by the National Rifle Association and loss of millions of dollars in lobbying funds. If the politicians cannot stand up and do what is right for the American people, then we must vote them out of office. We need public servants who are willing to do what is right to protect our citizens from mass murders by these weapons designed, manufactured and sold strictly for killing people.
