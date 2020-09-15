I was so excited when I read “GVR turns over a new leaf,” I thought finally no more major decisions or expenditures would be decided behind closed doors.
Imagine my surprise when I read the extremely dictatorial, punitive tone that this GVR e-blast took. GVR board works for us, we as members do not work for them. I agree that abusive language should never be used , but I think all of us have the right to express our opinion especially if they don’t agree with the board. This board has been divisive from the start and as members we need to demand transparency in all transactions. Threatening members is not the way to go during this very stressful time. We are adults and very capable of making our own decisions, I was extremely offended by this. I am a group leader in GVR and have never had a reason to encourage kindness, it has always been there among members.
Cyndee Remington
Green Valley