I am an informed independent who left the Democratic Party when it flipped many of the positions which attracted me.

Democrats used to be skeptical of the intelligence agencies…with good reason. Thursday, Democrats denigrated FBI whistleblowers rather than learn about abuses…even after we became aware of FISA abuses, deliberate abuses in various investigations, embedding agents for more than informing on groups and arresting people at their homes with shows of force.



