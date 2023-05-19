I am an informed independent who left the Democratic Party when it flipped many of the positions which attracted me.
Democrats used to be skeptical of the intelligence agencies…with good reason. Thursday, Democrats denigrated FBI whistleblowers rather than learn about abuses…even after we became aware of FISA abuses, deliberate abuses in various investigations, embedding agents for more than informing on groups and arresting people at their homes with shows of force.
Democrats used to promote personal freedoms…including speech. Now, they say/do little about shutting down speech (even on college campuses) and supported vaccine mandates, at the penalty of job loss, well after knowing the vaccine did not prevent COVID or passing on COVID…while still trotting out the "mybody, my choice" on abortions. Democrats seem to think the government should now grant rights rather than protect our rights.
Democrats used to worry about government propaganda and indoctrination…but now support secret government collusion with media and questionable teachings in schools. They used to be the party of MLK and his "color blind, content of character" wishes…but now promote use of race, gender, sexuality over merit.
Democrats used to speak for those lacking a strong voice…but do not care about the unborn or future generations of taxpaying citizens who will have to repay interest on the increasing government debt. And, they have become much more militant on abortions now demanding that taxpayers fund them.
