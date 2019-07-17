Ray Trombino, (“Trust Democrats? Look at their track record,” Page A6, July 14) is off track when he blames Democrats for crises that plague many of America’s large cities.
He cherry picks Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle using anecdotal incidents to support his claims. Perhaps most troubling is his use of quotes from dubious sources, including Zero Hedge, an extreme right wing conspiracy website and Economic Collapse end times blogger Michael Snyder.
Recently The Trace, an independent, non-partisan, newsroom dedicated to shining a light on America’s gun violence crisis, produced a study. It showed that of 44 cities led by Democrats, 59 percent experienced a hike in the murder rate since 2010. Of 14 led by Republicans, 50 percent of them experienced a similar hike.
The study concluded by stating, “Historically both parties have failed to address urban violence.”
Republican-run cities that have experienced higher-than-normal crime rates include Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Miami, Tulsa and Wichita. In 2018, the murder rate declined to record lows in New York City, which is controlled by Democrats.
In his effort to vilify Democratic mayors, Trombino has completely failed to grasp the most important cause of gun violence in America — the massive availability of lethal military weaponry and the failure to enact adequate gun laws. The supply of guns flows between cities and states. Only nation-wide, common-sense gun laws like eliminating the gun show loophole, increasing background checks and banning military-style weapons can begin to protect us from the increasing violence that Americans are finding disturbingly common today.
Richard Chamberlin, Green Valley