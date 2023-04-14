This comment is prompted by the letter to the editor “A ham sandwich” (April 5), so eloquently and factually submitted by Bobby Wilson.
As the charges (accusations) made against President Trump over the last several years, which we were all made well aware of on a daily basis, proved to be nothing more than dirty politics, it seems there are those among us who get their news by reading no further than the headlines.
Someone is said to have been “accused” of some wrongful action and that is as far as their attention span will allow them to read.
Recently, an article was published locally concerning a dispute in the GVR organization and the writer made the statement, “and let us not forget, several people have accused him of...”
“Accused," not tried and convicted. “Accused," a verbal accusation not supported by indisputable (or any) evidence. To some people an accusation against someone means that person must be guilty of whatever was charged.
For those who never learned it, a person is innocent until proven guilty. Not, a person is guilty until proven innocent.
Maybe this is because our schools are too engrossed in teaching there are 62 genders instead of civics, American history and the meaning of integrity.
