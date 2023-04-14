This comment is prompted by the letter to the editor “A ham sandwich” (April 5), so eloquently and factually submitted by Bobby Wilson.

As the charges (accusations) made against President Trump over the last several years, which we were all made well aware of on a daily basis, proved to be nothing more than dirty politics, it seems there are those among us who get their news by reading no further than the headlines.



