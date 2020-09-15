The Sept. 9 issue carried a letter from Paul Fitch critical of the vile cartoon that the paper published based on an article in The Atlantic magazine.
The Green Valley News defended the cartoon by stating that the story had been independently verified by several news organizations, including Fox News. Of course, all of these sources have impeccable records for unfailingly reporting nothing but the truth!
My understanding is that none of these organizations (including The Atlantic) actually named the source who supposedly heard the president use the words “losers” or “suckers” in reference to the war dead. What a shock — another anonymous source!
If the Green Valley News editor, who was so cocky as to defend the atrocious cartoon based on dubious sources, would care to enlighten me as to who the original source was who claimed to have heard the president use these words, I will apologize for using the word “cocky.” If not, perhaps I should start chanting, “fake news!”
Tom Geoghegan
Green Valley