Does every American citizen have a right to vote?
If so, then the leadership of the country has a sacred responsibility for making certain that right is protected. If there is indeed a vast, comprehensive issue with mail-in voting, as some top leaders keep insisting, with no proof, then does it not follow that they should be solving the problem instead of exacerbating it with inciting tweets and inflammatory rhetoric? Complaining about rigged elections well before those elections are even held seems counterproductive. Why not head off the so-called rigged election with steps to prevent it?
In the midst of a pandemic, wouldn’t responsible leadership want to find the ways and means for all citizens to vote to ensure a fair election?
Perhaps our president and others currently in a position to make a difference are worried what might happen if there is an honest election.
Duke Southard
Green Valley