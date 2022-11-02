From Sahuarita and Green Valley, take a look at the northwestern view of the Santa Rita Mountains these days to see what Canadian-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. is exploring on its mining claims, putting in access roads that already are changing the water flow and wildlife corridors there.

Yes, Arizona is a mining state, but the impacts of this preliminary plan for this 44-year copper mining complex includes seven open pit mines in the first 16 years, removing much of the ridgelines of Weigles and Hart buttes.



