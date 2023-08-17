The five-finger discount has become a team sport and it’s time to give it a good trouncing.
Teams of thugs swoop into stores and empty shelves, leaving merchants with huge losses and insurance companies dealing with mountains of claims.
Sadly, it is a daily staple of TV news.
Roving bands of hooded raiders — in spare language, thieves — stampede a department store, drug emporium or convenience market and clean the place out.
They disappear pushing carts crammed with goods or carrying armloads of whatever they can get their hands on.
It has become the Olympics of Looting.
In cities across the nation, the loss is astronomical.
Individuals from homeless camps have taken up the shoplifting bonanza with smaller looting teams of their own in which the take isn’t as large, but they know they can go get anything they want, any time they want, without having to pay for it.
Big city governments appear to be turning a blind eye to the problem, and police in some places are told to leave the looters alone.
Clerks are understandably (and wisely) reluctant to interfere and in fact are instructed to stay out of it. Some of the robbers are armed.
On those occasions when a bad guy is caught by a clerk, the thief is turned loose by supper time and the hero-worker gets fired.
The fantasy world of television journalism, inspired by daydreaming politicians and far-out college professors, seems to look at this phenomenon as a societal battle of the haves and have-nots and takes the side of the have-nots.
The sin of this sanctimony is to encourage more of it.
And so it continues. Ragamuffin armies of shoplifters attack stores and any innocent law-abiding person who might be on the premises is in obvious danger. Honest shoppers could — and have — been trampled. Or worse.
Clerks have been beaten, stabbed or shot — which is why they’ve been told to stay the heck out of it.
Police in many cities have been told to stay out of it, too, and in effect disarmed against lawbreakers.
This clearly is an alien century in which crime is being explained, which is to say, excused.
Cities have become the land of darkness and blind eyes.
So what happens if all of the merchants eventually close up shop and there are no more stores left to loot?
Let’s hope before that happens those brave people who enforce the law will be allowed to do their job. And those whose jobs have been eliminated will be brought back.
