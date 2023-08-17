The five-finger discount has become a team sport and it’s time to give it a good trouncing.

Teams of thugs swoop into stores and empty shelves, leaving merchants with huge losses and insurance companies dealing with mountains of claims.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?