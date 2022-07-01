USC and UCLA are leaving the Pacific-12 Conference to join — hold on, folks — the Big Ten.
That’s the plan.
Finding a commercial path forward in the new era of pay-for-play college sports, the two marquee schools of the Pac-12 are eager to join more prosperous neighbors a continent away.
It presents some awesome road trips, such as the 2,800-mile trek from L.A. to Rutgers, located in New Brunswick, N.J.
The Bruins and Trojans’ delivery from the Pac-12 is planned for 2024.
Any resentment of this snub, for instance by Arizona and Arizona State, should be measured — inasmuch as those schools are themselves considered prime recruits by the Big 12 Conference, which is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeast Conference the same year.
The endless road trips back and forth across the country will fill the skies with endless flights and no doubt affect the environment. Cough cough.
But schools simply have to find a way to pay all those five-star athletes it will take to stay competitive now that it’s legal to hire the best quarterbacks and point-guards, shortstops and goalies. What has traditionally been against the rules is now heartily encouraged.
UCLA and USC will travel coast-to-coast to play field hockey, a fairly certain loss-leader.
But the big money-makers, football and basketball, figure to rake in enough cash to make the coast-to-coast travel inconvenience worth it for all the sports. Even those all-important beach volleyball match-ups, one suspects.
It will be great competition but it makes about as much sense for USC to play a regular-season conference football game at Ann Arbor, Mich., as — some day — Arizona taking on West Virginia in a Big 12 game in Morgantown.
This business of turning college sports into minor league professional operations — and allowing athletes to transfer from school to school at the slightest whim — would have been impossible and outrageously laughable not so long ago.
But here we are.
It has been said that the two most abundant elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity. And this maelstrom of college sports realignment is validating that judgment.
Survival in today’s commercialized college athletics through membership in a duplicitous cabal may allow schools to hold onto their multi-million dollar coaches and recruit the best high school athletes money can buy.
So good luck, Bruins and Trojans.
But don’t burn all your bridges. When the bright lights go out and you can’t afford to pay the electricity, maybe Washington State and Stanford, Cal and Oregon — plus Arizona and Arizona State if they can’t cut a deal with the Big 12 — will welcome you home.
Where you belong.