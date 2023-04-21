To the victor go the spoils, and hopefully an asterisk.

The wrath and rage caused by athletes, unremarkable in male competition, declaring themselves female and winning races and other events could be shushed by a simple punctuation mark.



Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter and member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame and the Arizona Associated Press Sports Editors Hall of Fame.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?