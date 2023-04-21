To the victor go the spoils, and hopefully an asterisk.
The wrath and rage caused by athletes, unremarkable in male competition, declaring themselves female and winning races and other events could be shushed by a simple punctuation mark.
To the victor go the spoils, and hopefully an asterisk.
The wrath and rage caused by athletes, unremarkable in male competition, declaring themselves female and winning races and other events could be shushed by a simple punctuation mark.
The asterisk.
Give the victorious transgender female champ a woman’s trophy — but give the fastest birth female THE women’s trophy.
As a supplement to the transgender person’s prize put the asterisk beside his/her name and list the accomplishment in a nice footnote.
Either that or do what common sense would dictate: Create an entire Transgender Division to the competition (and let the field of two or three fight it out).
Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male who wish to compete as female outnumber birth females-turned-into-men who wish to compete as male. Duh.
The fallout of all this was predictable … delicious and irresistible bad news, the kind that television loves.
Unkind judgments against either gender modification — male-to-female or vice-versa — only add to the spirit of annoyance and anger in a nation divided on the matter.
Earnest chin-pullers think it’s grossly wrong for athletes in grown men’s bodies to compete as female and spoil the hard work, the dedication and dreams of females on women’s sports teams.
The other side feels a duty to help preserve the rights and sensitivity of transgender athletes.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to bar schools and colleges supported by federal funding from allowing athletes who were male at birth from competing on women’s teams.
Predictably, the Democratic-led Senate stands against the bill.
And the White House has said the President would veto it anyhow.
Both sides have their reasons.
But as it is with most things, the government is better at giving directions than explaining them.
This whole dispute is like a wad of chewing gum just waiting to be stepped on. It could be picked up, though, and deposited in the trash — where it belongs — with that one simple punctuation mark.
The asterisk.
That valiant, undaunted, heroic Peacemaker Asterisk.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter and member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame and the Arizona Associated Press Sports Editors Hall of Fame.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.