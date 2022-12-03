In the post-game locker room after a Lakers win over Portland the other night in Los Angeles, the sports media, as always, was amusing itself in search of pithy quotes.
LeBron James made his entrance prepared to give a tutorial on social issues.
But nobody asked him. They were there covering a basketball game.
When all the insignificant questions were asked about dunk shots and rebounds and assists, the reporters headed back to their laptops.
The King wasn't happy.
He had just seen a photograph of Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League, hanging out at segregation rally in Arkansas.
In 1957. When Jones was 14.
Never mind the silly basketball game, LeBron had much more important things to address. And nobody was listening. No wonder King James was foaming.
Barber shops and bowling alleys are good places, or used to be, to learn about what’s going on in the world. In condensed version, of course.
But if you’re LeBron James and you’re paid $44.47 million a year to shoot baskets, rebound and hit the open man, you are also prepared to evaluate social issues of the day. In a professional basketball locker room.
Quite likely you can discuss tax-free municipal bonds and the advantages of electric cars as well.
So when you aren’t asked about such matters as Little Rock’s racial problems of 65 years ago …. it’s only natural that you’d pitch a fit.
LeBron did just that.
Those $35,000-a-year sportswriters needed a reprimand the other night and they got it.
For his part, Jerry Jones, who is now 80 and is general manager as well as owner of the football team in Dallas, would only say he’s a great admirer of LeBron James.
“I don’t know of anybody I respect more,” said Jones, adding about the highest honor a football man can give anyone when he said of James: “He’d have made a great tight end.”
At 6-foot-9, LeBron would indeed have had extraordinary size for that key football position. And the 9-foot-6 ego he carries would scarcely have mattered.
LeBron can say whatever he wants on any subject. In fact, it’s a good thing he does have an opinion on social matters because we all look to athletes of his distinction to find out how they feel.
But his size-15s stepped on the out-of-bounds line when he ripped into the media for not rushing to him for an opinion on a 65-year-old photograph.
Jerry Jones seems to be a typical dopey kid of 14 in a large crowd watching white punks yelling at a couple of black kids.
Sixty-five years is plenty of time for him to develop into a good man and decent citizen.
From all appearances, he has.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
