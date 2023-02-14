Do you know someone who depends on insulin to stay healthy and productive? Maybe in your extended family? If no one comes to mind, I guarantee you are encountering diabetics in your life, in the people that work for you, check you out at stores or teach your grandkids.

We have a chance to cap insulin prices at $35/month for privately insured people in Arizona with Senate Bill 1216. (Medicare already does this. Medicaid provides insulin to enrollees.) State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, who represents many of us in Legislative District 21 (LD21), has introduced SB1216. It’s currently in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. It must be heard this week in these committees or it won't progress.



