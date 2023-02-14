Do you know someone who depends on insulin to stay healthy and productive? Maybe in your extended family? If no one comes to mind, I guarantee you are encountering diabetics in your life, in the people that work for you, check you out at stores or teach your grandkids.
We have a chance to cap insulin prices at $35/month for privately insured people in Arizona with Senate Bill 1216. (Medicare already does this. Medicaid provides insulin to enrollees.) State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, who represents many of us in Legislative District 21 (LD21), has introduced SB1216. It’s currently in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. It must be heard this week in these committees or it won't progress.
Even for those with private insurance, the out-pocket-costs for daily insulin can be significant for many people. This bill would be an enormous relief to them and would avoid the negative health consequences suffered by people who must ration their insulin due to its cost.
Please call or email the following Committee Chairs. Please do it today. Ask them to hear this bill. Add a personal story if you have one.
