This is addressed to you anti-abortion folks who think politicians and activist judges should have control over a woman’s choice.
I suggest you ask any politician, especially a Republican, what would happen if his wife or daughter (or mistress) were impregnated by rape or incest (or inconvenience). I have no doubt that the answer in every case would be similar to, “If that should ever happen, God forbid, after prayer and consultation with our doctor, we will make that awful decision.”
That is absolute garbage, of course, because those public servants couldn’t care less about someone else's child horrendously conceived, and even less after it is born, as all they want is your vote.
Every one of them in that situation would choose abortion—instantly!—no waiting period, no lecture on the possible psychological damage, no viewing of ultrasound images, no traveling across state lines, no delay for an appointment, no back alley butcher. Not for them. Never for them.
When a woman must make that life-changing choice, she should have the same access that politicians and the wealthy have. You know, the ones immune from the abortion laws they pass, as they always have been.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone