Several days ago, I jumped out of my chair to celebrate the news on CBS that Peace Corps volunteers were, for the first time since COVID, being returned to serve in their posts all over the world.

  “Hooray!” I screamed, reflecting on being a member of the first Peace Corps contingent to serve in the U.S. Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands years ago. Then I paused and thought, “Just several days ago I was reflecting on all the Memorial Day celebrations I’d watched and celebrated my service in the U.S. Army.”



Jim Herman is a retired teacher who lives in Green Valley.

