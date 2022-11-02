Ten propositions are on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Most of the propositions are attempts to restrict voting and the ability of citizens to bring forth initiatives. Those propositions need to be defeated. However, four initiatives are worthy of your yes vote. These are:
•Prop 209 Protection from Predatory Debt: This initiative would increase the levels of protection that currently exist for individuals and families facing a high level of personal debt. Vote yes to help families with huge medical bills avoid bankruptcy.
•Prop 211 Voter's Right to Know: This statute would end the “dark money” (money laundering) in campaigns and would require the disclosure of the original source of campaign monies. Vote yes to require transparency regardless of political party.
•Prop. 308, In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents: Expands eligibility for in-state college tuition to Arizona high school graduates regardless of citizenship status. Vote yes because greater opportunities for Dreamers to become college educated professionals who are self-reliant and contributing members of our communities will benefit all of us.
•Prop 310 Sales Tax for Fire District Funding: Creates a 0.1% sales tax for 20 years to fund Arizona's fire districts. Vote YES to help districts deal with rising call volumes and improve response times for 911 calls.
Complete descriptions of all ballot measures with arguments pro and con are available in the General Election Publicity Pamphlet which was mailed to all registered voters recently. If you did not receive one, contact the Secretary of State’s office (toll-free 1-877-843-8683) or download it from the website: https://azsos.gov/elections/ballot-measures/2022-ballot-measure-information.
