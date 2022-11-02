Ten propositions are on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Most of the propositions are attempts to restrict voting and the ability of citizens to bring forth initiatives. Those propositions need to be defeated. However, four initiatives are worthy of your yes vote. These are:

•Prop 209 Protection from Predatory Debt: This initiative would increase the levels of protection that currently exist for individuals and families facing a high level of personal debt. Vote yes to help families with huge medical bills avoid bankruptcy.



