A year ago, I heard a pundit say “Why is a Midwestern mayor making the most sense?” Within a few days, I discovered Pete Buttigieg, the kind yet tough, brilliant, strategic-thinking man, who inspires me to wear the T-shirt, “I’ve been waiting my entire adult life for candidate like this.”
I found stories about Mayor Pete at prayer vigils, translating at the hospital for a family with a sick child, residing in the downtown of the city he is working to revitalize, being the recognized leader in national mayoral groups. I’ve watched intently the 200+ videos where he speaks about health care, climate crisis, student debt, immigration and so much more. He looks every questioner in the eye, thoughtfully answering — even, as in this week, when other candidates didn’t know the name of the president of Mexico. He knows and can speak to him in Spanish (or six other languages) if need be.
So, yes, he is the smartest human in every room he enters but he never flaunts that. He listens intently and learns every day of his life and I have learned as his volunteer. I follow his Rules of the Road — we all do. I treat the fellow in the MAGA hat who is yelling 12-letter, four-letter-words at me with respect and kindness. Pete insists. Our rules include Belonging, Substance, Responsibility and even Joy. Joy is the word that describes my quixotic journey into politics at this late stage of my life because I am not that interested in politics but, it turns out I care a lot about democracy and if this brilliant, inspiring young leader is willing to give our country his services then I’m willing to give a year to telling as many folks as I can that I believe he will be the best President in my lifetime. And we couldn’t need him more.
Sue Toppen, Green Valley