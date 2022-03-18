We attended the March 15 GVR Strategic Plan talk given by GVR CEO Scott Somers.
Some of it was dry but overall it was a great attempt on the part of the CEO to bring members up to date. There will be continuing talks on the third Thursday (April 19 and May 17), 8:30 a.m. at Las Campanas — maybe longer if members make the effort to show our CEO it’s worthwhile. Call GVR (520-625-3440) to register as our presentation was full.
Subjects touched on were customer service, the underserved, communication, access issues, revenue generation, branding, relationship with the Green Valley News, use of the WSM survey, facilities updating, and the question-and-answer session at the end was particularly good.
If you, as a GVR member, are concerned with GVR’s path it behooves you to attend one of these sessions, listen and hear the CEO, and then posit your concerns.
Perhaps you believe members should have a larger say in what the board is proposing — such as borrowing $4 million, establishing a dog park, or promoting a place to socialize in the recently purchased golf course building. Perhaps you would volunteer for a GVR committee. GVR needs committees to 1) take research time that otherwise burdens the board and 2) act as a training arena for possible board candidates.
Always remember Green Valley is a great place to live. Many come because of GVR, many come for other reasons. The GVR golden goose has to be cared for cautiously.
Of the five executive directors/CEOs during our tenure in Green Valley, Scott is number one. We sincerely hope he’ll continue his career with us.
