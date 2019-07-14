The letter writer in the Wednesday, July 10, edition regarding Immigration coverage has made some assumptions that I would like to clarify (“Immigration coverage,” Page A6).
1. He seems to think that the photo depicting four people, and the reported number of 60 people from the article itself, suggests some discrepancies in the reporting. Except with a video, I am not sure how 60 people on four corners at Esperanza and La Cañada could be depicted; the one photo was intended to give a snapshot of some of the people, as is usual.
2. The writer’s stated opinion is the the people who should be protested are “…the Democrat (sic) politicians and their supporters who refuse to step up and help fix a problem that just continues to escalate…”
Apparently he has not actually seen/read the signs in the photo or live on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m., when we gather. We are non-partisan and are protesting that keeping children in cages and separated from their families is simply inhumane and not worthy of the USA.
Although, in my heart I do hold anyone and everyone accountable who knows and cares about these outrages, including the previous letter writer and the undersigned, especially those who do nothing except point fingers elsewhere, never at themselves. We share collective guilt for unspeakable things being done in our name to these innocent children and families.
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley