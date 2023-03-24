I worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. I don't know the daily routine of the Border Patrol, but I probably have a better idea than most. I thank everyone who supports all law enforcement who risk their lives each day they go to work. The BP recently took four men into custody near Camino del Sol. Someone asked me, "Why do they bother?" The reason they bother is because that’s their job. They took an oath to enforce and uphold the laws of our country. The same oath that I took and swore to uphold. These four men violated our laws so they were taken into custody. Our job doesn't determine what happens after they are taken into custody. That is someone else’s job. The entire process works better when all law enforcement have the same goals. Sadly, that has not been the case under President Biden, which creates a dangerous situation for all Americans. I retired in 2016, after serving seven presidents. Some were Democrats, some were Republicans. But, the job was the job no matter who was in office. I can honestly say that I never had to work under any administration like the current one that has so little respect for the Border Patrol and offers so little support for the dangerous jobs they do to protect all of us. Example: The NY Times reported in April 2021 that migrants were not being tested for COVID on arrival into the USA, thus threatening the lives of the Border Patrol and all Americans.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone