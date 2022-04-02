According to a Medicare Survey from the Center for Medicare and Medicare (CMS), over 29 million people will be enrolled in Medicare Advantage in 2022, compared to over 26 million in 1921. That is about 40% of Medicare recipients.
According to Kent Miller, DO, retired, in a letter to the Green Valley News, these people will not be able to receive “elite” medical care, whatever that is. I am certainly not a medical provider, but I am aware that no matter what plan a patient has, the providers receive a pittance of the full cost of a treatment. As a Medicare Advantage patient, I have received a joint replacement, laser glaucoma treatments, cardiac testing, regular visits to my internet, dermatology care, and much more. Luckily, I live in an area that boasts a teaching hospital and many specialist clinics related to this network.
I am also familiar with friends and family who have received good treatment for breast cancer, other cancers, etc. Never have I experienced or heard of a denial of treatment because of this insurance, and my copays are reasonable. If my husband and I were in a traditional Medicare plan, we would need a supplement, which would cost us over $500 a month. I will say to Dr. Miller: To frighten people regarding their health insurance is irresponsible and unnecessary.
