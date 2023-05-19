I found Richard Manuel’s letter “Too many guns” intriguing, primarily for his perceived lack of knowledge of firearms.
First and foremost, he states that owning an “assault rifle,” which he considers a weapon of war, means that you are a paranoid person. The term “assault rifle” is a specious term created prior to the passage of the 1994 assault weapon ban.
What makes an assault rifle? The answer is how it looks. It has a pistol grip, a flash suppressor, and on and on. There is not one part of the definition that addresses function. Why? Because the modern semi-automatic rifle (MSR) functions just like the very first semi-automatic rifle invented in 1885. Pull the trigger one time to fire one shot and a new round is loaded into the chamber. Additionally, The National Review reported that the Associated Press Stylebook addressed this term in 2020 advising journalists refrain from using the term which they said was “highly politicized."
Mr. Manuel also asserts that half of the firearms are stolen annually. According to statistic.com, 8,585 firearms of all types were stolen in 2021. There are over 24 million MSR’s in civilian hands. This does not count other rifles, handguns or shotguns. 8,585 is hardly half.
He further asserts that most MSR’s are sold through unscrupulous gun dealers or private individuals. It is a federal offense for a gun dealer to do what he suggests, and there is no basis in fact for this statement.
He states that a MSR is not a sporting or hunting firearm. Again, this is absolutely a falsehood. Many shooting competitions use MSR’s. A three gun competition uses a MSR, pistol and shotgun. Many hunters use MSR’s for varmint hunting. Farmers carry them for varmint control. So why the assault (pun intended) on MSRs when there are dozens of other semi-automatic rifles on the market? They are black and have plastic parts.
I also find it interesting that the anti-gunners are after MSR’s when more people are killed with hands and feet than rifles according to the FBI, that there are no letters to the editor concerning 100,000+ people killed annually by drug overdoses, that (according to a recent article in the GV News) 28 people die daily due to drunk drivers. I guess those thousands and thousands of deaths are socially acceptable.
