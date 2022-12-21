Christmas is a big deal. It’s big for retailers, it’s big for charities, and it’s probably the biggest deal of all for kids. But Christmas isn’t all about lights and presents and holiday movies. If you take away all the wrappings and trappings, Christmas is simply a story.
But that story is a big deal. First of all, a young woman is visited by an angel. That alone is big. Down through history there have been people who have claimed to have been visited by angels, and some of those stories will send shivers down your spine. So when the angel came and told this girl that she was going to have a baby and that baby would be called the Son of God, yes…it was a big deal.
When the baby was born, the girl might have thought she had been mistaken. His birthplace was NOT a big deal. They were out of town, probably staying in a barn or cave, and the only place she had to lay her newborn was in a feed trough. She might have thought she had dreamed about the angel…until the shepherds came.
The shepherds knew it was a big deal. They were just going about their business, herding sheep. It was night and they were looking out for predators, but instead they saw an angel. The whole night lit up and they were terrified. But the angel told them not to be afraid, he had good news! And though that news would go out to every nation on earth, these poor shepherds were the first ones to hear it. It was a big enough deal to make them leave their sheep, hurry into town and seek out the baby. And when they left, they told everyone they knew about what happened. It was a big deal in Bethlehem.
Later, wise men visited the little family. They had deciphered prophesies and followed a magnificent star for thousands of miles. These educated, important men came to the house, knelt down and worshiped that little baby. Then they defied an order from the king and did not tell him where the child was located. This was a great risk because defying a king was a big deal, but they knew that baby was bigger.
We all know what happened next. That baby grew up. He walked on water. He made blind people see and deaf people hear. He let himself be killed and then he came back to life. He lives now. He is the biggest deal the world has ever known.
So enjoy the season, and remember if the turkey is too dry or the presents don’t fit or the cards don’t get done, it’s not a big deal. Jesus is the big deal. Merry Christmas.
