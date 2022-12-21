http://www.roletschek.at/
Ralf Roletschek / www.roletschek.at

Christmas is a big deal. It’s big for retailers, it’s big for charities, and it’s probably the biggest deal of all for kids. But Christmas isn’t all about lights and presents and holiday movies. If you take away all the wrappings and trappings, Christmas is simply a story.

But that story is a big deal. First of all, a young woman is visited by an angel. That alone is big. Down through history there have been people who have claimed to have been visited by angels, and some of those stories will send shivers down your spine. So when the angel came and told this girl that she was going to have a baby and that baby would be called the Son of God, yes…it was a big deal.



Christy Fredrickson is a freelance writer.

Tags

