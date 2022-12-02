I compliment the Green Valley News for publishing, and Pima County Board of Supervisor Steve Christy for writing, the recent excellent editorial, "In or out: County Attorney, Tucson must help anti-crime efforts" (Nov. 30, Page A7). That article was very timely and needed.

Governmental entities and their law enforcement agencies, because of limited budgets and personnel, must establish priorities. Those announced priorities alert the criminal elements of our society of opportunities to take advantage of our law-abiding businesses and citizens.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?