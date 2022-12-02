I compliment the Green Valley News for publishing, and Pima County Board of Supervisor Steve Christy for writing, the recent excellent editorial, "In or out: County Attorney, Tucson must help anti-crime efforts" (Nov. 30, Page A7). That article was very timely and needed.
Governmental entities and their law enforcement agencies, because of limited budgets and personnel, must establish priorities. Those announced priorities alert the criminal elements of our society of opportunities to take advantage of our law-abiding businesses and citizens.
Examples of such criminal activity close to home is the previously announced Pima County Attorney’s low priority of prosecution of street crimes, minor crimes, and an easy bail bond system; the end result: the streets in many areas of Tucson are now unsafe and shoplifting is overlooked.
Furthermore, the same holds true for the federal government and its law enforcement agencies. At 54 of the 56 field offices of the FBI, the current priority cases for agents is the gathering of evidence to prosecute and jail the approximately 700 Americans suspected of taking part in the January 6th demonstration in Washington, D.C., and, of course, at the same time the online and telephone scammers who are daily defrauding innocent retirees and lonely widows of their life savings here locally and nationally go unpunished and un-investigated.
We all need to loudly make our priorities known to our local and national leaders, otherwise we will continue to be unprotected from the criminal elements in our society.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone