Congratulations to the pro-life faction! it appears your 50-year struggle to overturn Roe v. Wade will come to pass very soon. Now you can turn your attention and energy to providing support to all the women who will be forced to carry their pregnancy to term. How you might ask? Here are a few ideas for you to support.
How about universal health care providing pre- and postnatal care regardless of the mother’s economic status, providing emotional support, ensuring a safe environment, food, shelter, paid time off from work during at the very least the third trimester and at least six months after delivery. Supporting universal day care prior to first grade to facilitate the mother’s return to the work force.
Don’t support this position? How about signing up to adopt one of these children, or better yet, supporting an individual mother in any way required until the child reaches school age and/or the mother is capable of supporting the child and herself. If you cannot support any of the above, please change your slogan to “pro-fetus” because it is painfully obvious you are not “pro-life” once the child exits the uterus.
If you will take away a woman’s choice in this matter, then it falls upon you to be responsible for outcome.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone