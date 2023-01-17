The new Congress just kicked off, but Democratic U.S. Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton already deserve credit for standing strong against the newly minted MAGA House majority.
We are staring down a chaotic two years with Republicans in charge of the House. When they aren’t too busy fighting among themselves, Republicans are pushing harmful policies like cutting Social Security and Medicare and giving tax breaks to the rich. It’s also clear that Kevin McCarthy and the right-wing extremists that he cut a deal with to become House Speaker will spend the next two years sabotaging President Biden rather than getting anything done.
I’m grateful to have leaders in Congress who will take the threat of this MAGA majority seriously and fight back against their extreme agenda. They stood with Democrats to oppose Republicans' attempts to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, which provides much-needed oversight and accountability by investigating any wrongdoing by members of Congress. They voted against further attacks on reproductive freedom at a time when the GOP seems hell-bent on a nationwide abortion ban. And they voted against Republican attempts to make it easier for the wealthy and large corporations to cheat on their taxes.
I’m looking forward to Gallego and Stanton continuing to fight against the chaos and danger posed by House Republicans. It’s also going to take more than just voting against these harmful policies. We also need them to use their platform to command the agenda and make it clear what Democrats are fighting to deliver for our families and communities. If these first weeks are any indication, we can count on them to be fierce advocates and champions for their constituents by pumping the brakes on the MAGA Majority.
