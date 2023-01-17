The new Congress just kicked off, but Democratic U.S. Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton already deserve credit for standing strong against the newly minted MAGA House majority.

We are staring down a chaotic two years with Republicans in charge of the House. When they aren’t too busy fighting among themselves, Republicans are pushing harmful policies like cutting Social Security and Medicare and giving tax breaks to the rich. It’s also clear that Kevin McCarthy and the right-wing extremists that he cut a deal with to become House Speaker will spend the next two years sabotaging President Biden rather than getting anything done.



