The history of 21st century American governance is a history of idiocies and usurpations of the rights of states and of their peoples, a history of ever-accreting power to the Executive Branch and of passionate bewilderment in the Legislative Branch. The People are legitimately aggrieved, and should cite specifically some of those grievances which impel action.
Current status
•Elected members of each party believe the other party is run by villains and liars; hence, productive negotiations and compromise in the legislative process are virtually non-existent.
•Both party leaders and the bulk of their minions spend vastly more time casting aspersions and citing past wrongs (real or imagined) than in explaining their own visions for America and the practical means of achieving their aims. Absent vision, we are a nation without hope.
•Neither party leader has both the affection and respect of foreign governments.
•Both political parties spend time praising one or two media sources and vilifying one or two others; yet, neither calls on the press to report news rather than its current prejudiced analyses and unsubstantiated dire predictions. We, the People, are vastly poorer for that.
•One party confuses America first with America only, while the other appears to think that putting America first shameful, out of date, and quaint.
•One party has brazenly co-opted the American flag as its own, and the other, in deplorable cowardice, has permitted this theft. We are the less.
•The Congress has become a gladiatorial arena rather than a house of informed debate and compromise. Understandably, Congress’ toxic battle mentality has spilled onto The People separating neighbor from neighbor and public institutions from the public.
•Most modern political candidates regularly pledge to fight for their constituents rather than to productively negotiate for them. How pointlessly unkind, witless, and counterproductive. Why do we vote for representatives who believe that their fighting each other benefits us?
•America has no real choice when Tweedledumb runs against Tweedledumber. Such elections are disenfranchisements, and that is intolerable.
•America (all of us together) are passengers in a severely leaking boat, and yet parties continue the food fight. This is terminally stupid. Terminally.
•There is nothing abnormal or morally wrong about having contempt for a fellow congressman’s (or for a neighbor’s views or bumper stickers); there is everything wrong and everything abnormal about entering a conversation or negotiation and substituting righteous indignation for tolerance, either real or feigned. A kinder congress will be a more productive congress.
•Our little group believes that finding a solution to these toxic angers and hatreds (whether in the neighborhood or in Washington, D.C.) is more important to the future of our country than punishing Donald or sliming Hillary, much as many of us would like to do one or the other. We believe that America will benefit more from Congress members and candidates pledging to work with and to find respect for most of other elected officials who in good conscience hold different views on major issues than in continuing to practice such juvenile unkindnesses as referring to their fellow legislators either as "Democraps" or "deplorables" who cling to their guns and religion.
•If you believe as we do that addressing the all-consuming warlike behavior within our government is fundamental to empowering America, then you may be interested in helping to form a Normal People’s movement or party. We will appreciate your comments and will both read and consider each submission before we write and publish a follow up article containing fundamental principles (not platform policies) for either a sane third party or for an advocacy group.
The citizens of Green Valley may be old but we’re not puny.
Jeff Bruce comes from generations of school teachers. Briefly he followed in that family tradition, but spent his last 25 employment years in supervising the construction of what he calls preposterously expensive residential creations and remodels mainly for people who apparently needed to distinguish themselves from what most of us would call normal people. He moved to Green Valley in December 2019, and found a peace and decency and dedication to community service here unlike he has previously known. Reach him via email: normalpeoplesparty@gmail.com.
