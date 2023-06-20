The history of 21st century American governance is a history of idiocies and usurpations of the rights of states and of their peoples, a history of ever-accreting power to the Executive Branch and of passionate bewilderment in the Legislative Branch. The People are legitimately aggrieved, and should cite specifically some of those grievances which impel action.

Jeff Bruce comes from generations of school teachers. Briefly he followed in that family tradition, but spent his last 25 employment years in supervising the construction of what he calls preposterously expensive residential creations and remodels mainly for people who apparently needed to distinguish themselves from what most of us would call normal people. He moved to Green Valley in December 2019, and found a peace and decency and dedication to community service here unlike he has previously known. Reach him via email:  normalpeoplesparty@gmail.com.

