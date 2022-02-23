The big news in TrumpWorld is that The Donald has a new social media app. As you may recall, Trump has been banned from the big-time social media platforms because of his apparent involvement in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. But now he's got his own social media mega horn — "Truth Social."
As you may know from past columns featuring Mr. Trump, I'm not a big fan. In fact, I'm on record as saying that he was the worst president in modern history. (Alas, I fear that Joe Biden may not be a candidate for greatness, either.)
Nonetheless, I am curious about a lot of things in TrumpWorld. For instance, I trust that The Donald will now tell us, on his new app, about his passion for tearing up official documents and throwing them away while he was the nation's chief executive. Even, at times, allegedly trying to flush them down toilets. (I use "allegedly" because he is on record as saying that he never flushed documents down toilets.)
The Presidential Records Act, passed in 1978, requires the preservation of White House documents. The Act was passed after the Watergate scandal, during which President Nixon considered destroying some incriminating tapes of telephone calls that would connect him to the burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex. To Nixon's credit, he did not get rid of them.
In contrast, President Trump regularly tore up all manner of presidential papers, despite the fact that his staff told him repeatedly that the documents must be preserved in compliance with the Records Act.
Meanwhile, the staff tried to compensate by quietly and carefully scooping up bits and pieces of the records and taping them back together. Surely this should make an enlightening essay for Mr.Trump's new app.
Tearing up documents takes me back to Chicago when I covered the Criminal Courts building. There were four other reporters based in the press room, and yet we had plenty of space for our desks and file cabinets. The room was HUGE. It also had ample space for a large walnut conference table and several very comfy leather-bound easy chairs.
Given that, private criminal defense lawyers often came in long before court call to read the morning papers. Or perhaps to talk off the record about the motions they were about to argue before a judge. Some of them would even preview what they were going to say in court. The most common topic: exclusion of evidence.
Generally, their clients were guilty as sin. To be sure, the private defense lawyers never said that; but it was generally understood by all of us. But, if a defense lawyer could persuade a judge to exclude at least some of the evidence that the police and prosecutors had built their cases on, their clients generally walked free. (If curious, Google "exclusion of evidence." You'll be amazed.)
Success at excluding evidence; that's one reason why the top criminal defense lawyers earned their huge fees. But what does this have to do with Mr. Trump and his penchant for tearing up official papers while he was in office?
Please bear with me. I'm not saying the President Trump was a crook while in office. Far from it. After all, I have no hard evidence that he was attempting to destroy his record — aka, potential evidence — for reasons other than his version of housekeeping.
But — and this is sheer speculation — perhaps Donald Trump believed that if he systematically destroyed papers while in office, future historians would not find enough physical evidence to show how incompetent he was in office. Sounds like a topic to me on "Truth Social."