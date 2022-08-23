Purchase Access

When my friend Mary entered hospice care in another state, I wrote her a letter.

In it, I told her I loved her. I reminisced, recalling a particularly funny and memorable time we had together. We were riding in the backseat of a car with a person who got lost but would not admit it. After going around in circles 10 times, we got the giggles. We made it back home. But we never got in a car with the man again.



Susan L. Schoenbeck, MSN, RN, lives in Green Valley. 

