I've been a member of the GVR Glass Artists Club since its founding. We started with approximately 40 members.

In the past six years we have more than tripled our membership, even with the downturn of the COVID pandemic when very little was happening. There are waiting lists for GVR members who want to take the introductory course so they can become members, there are waiting lists for club members to take classes offered by the club. There are GVR members who have not joined the club yet, waiting until there is a real studio to work in. The club cannot accommodate all those waiting because there is not enough space to offer more classes and/or work area.



