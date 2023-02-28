I've been a member of the GVR Glass Artists Club since its founding. We started with approximately 40 members.
In the past six years we have more than tripled our membership, even with the downturn of the COVID pandemic when very little was happening. There are waiting lists for GVR members who want to take the introductory course so they can become members, there are waiting lists for club members to take classes offered by the club. There are GVR members who have not joined the club yet, waiting until there is a real studio to work in. The club cannot accommodate all those waiting because there is not enough space to offer more classes and/or work area.
The small meeting room at Abrego North, where the club is now housed, can only accommodate eight students at a time. And, when a class is using the space, no other members can use the studio to work on their own projects. There is no space for members to store anything at Abrego North while working on a project, which means packing everything (often many pieces of glass as well as protective eyewear, P100 mask, cutting boards, glass cutting tools, glue, solder, soldering iron, bottles of frit, carrying case for finished projects, etc.) and carrying all of this back and forth from home to the studio space each time. In addition, those club members working on fused glass pieces must transport their freshly glued projects the 3.5 miles to the kiln room at West Center (and part of that over the very rough part of La Canada!), which is not safe!
The club has been planning and fundraising for a new dedicated space for over five years, and it IS now urgent! As required by GVR, the club is prepared to pay a small percentage of the construction cost, and is also preparing to pay for storage cabinets and all the furniture needed in the new space. The GVR Board has already set aside the funds (out of Capital Reserves, no dues) for the Glass Arts Studio at Santa Rita Springs, permits are in place, and the space is currently vacant, so please urge your GVR Board members to vote to award a contract on March 8, and get this long-delayed project going!
