There have been over 150 mass shootings in the U.S. this year. More will occur. There will be thoughts and prayers, and new gun regulations considered a “slippery slope” to gun confiscation. Nothing will change.
Despite 80% of people want better background checks and less dangerous weaponry, there has been no meaningful legislation to reduce gun violence, even study it. Some say that guns are not the problem. It is mental health. Not guns.
There are mental health-related issues, but few mentally ill people resort to violence. They are mostly victims. Many mass shootings are committed by loners with a grudge. Shall we lock away all loners?
There are over 40,000 gun-related deaths per year, resulting from murders, suicide, and neglect. Could it result from the sheer number of gun sales flooding America, well over 350 million, many of which do extreme damage quickly?
Conservatives claim that liberals want to "shred the Second Amendment." It is reprehensible misinformation. Most people, including gun advocates, do not know the Second Amendment’s content, yet use it as a reason for possessing guns. Without looking, write down what the Second Amendment says.
Here is the language: A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Essentially, it involves a militia, and gives the people the RIGHT to bear arms rather than not. There is no Supreme Court interpretation allowing unrestricted types and numbers of arms. The 2008 Heller case is an example. It determined that the Second Amendment has limitations. It stated: It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. Former Chief Justice Warren Burger, a conservative, once called the gun lobby’s Second Amendment interpretation “a fraud on the American public.”
Gun rights advocates say that most gun owners are responsible. Imagine that you have a responsible neighborhood rattlesnake owner with one caged. What if he has 20? A hundred? What could go wrong? Remember, he is responsible.
Nothing will completely stop mass shootings, but there should be a rational effort. Those against new regulations argue that offenders will not follow them. Given that, why have laws?
Gun advocates are concerned about losing their rights and freedoms. Those deceased from gunshot have lost all of theirs.
