There have been over 150 mass shootings in the U.S. this year. More will occur. There will be thoughts and prayers, and new gun regulations considered a “slippery slope” to gun confiscation. Nothing will change.

Despite 80% of people want better background checks and less dangerous weaponry, there has been no meaningful legislation to reduce gun violence, even study it. Some say that guns are not the problem. It is mental health. Not guns.



Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?