You know the saying, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones"? Apparently, Joe Biden hasn’t heard that, or he doesn’t think it applies to him.
Whenever Mr. Biden brings up the subject of race relations in America, he routinely accuses Republicans of wanting to restore the Jim Crow era, typically comparing Republicans in Congress to the notorious Birmingham, Alabama, Sheriff Theophilus “Bull” Connor. The problem for Mr. Biden is that Bull Connor was elected sheriff as a Democrat and remained a Democrat until the day he died. So too were almost all Southern elected officials for the first hundred years after the end of the Civil War — the so-called Jim Crow era.
Remember Alabama Governor George C. Wallace (“Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever!”)? Except for when he once ran for president as an independent, he was a lifetime Democrat. Remember that nitwit Atlanta restaurant owner, Lester Maddox — the guy who used to hand out ax handles to his customers to be used to assault any blacks who dared to enter the place, and who later became governor of Georgia? A Democrat. Remember Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, who in 1957 openly defied the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision by refusing to permit black children to attend the Little Rock public schools? Once again, a Democrat.
The Orval Faubus situation is particularly interesting in that it was a Republican president (Dwight Eisenhower) who called in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army to protect the Little Rock schoolchildren and to enforce the Supreme Court’s anti-school segregation mandate. And the Brown decision itself was authored by Chief Justice Earl Warren, who had been a prominent Republican politician in California prior to his nomination by President Eisenhower to the chief justice position.
Apparently, Mr. Biden’s memory doesn’t extend back that far.
And it wasn’t just Southern Democrats. I grew up in Connecticut — then and now a Democratic stronghold — and remember reading newspaper reports exposing the behind-the-scenes racist policies of local Democratic officials, such as quietly allowing real estate developers to insert language in property deeds forbidding any subsequent sales to blacks or Hispanics.
And of course there’s Democratic Party icon (and New York native) Franklin D. Roosevelt, who stubbornly refused to integrate the U.S. armed services, which he could have done with a stroke of the pen, despite being urged to do so in 1940 by A. Philip Randolph and other prominent black leaders of the time. Why? According to FDR’s biographers, he was worried that integrating the military would enrage Southern Democrats and endanger his upcoming re-election chances. So much for “doing the right thing.”
I’ve said in previous columns that I’m not a Republican and that I often take issue with Republican policies and Republican politicians. But fair is fair. Mr. Biden’s attempt to link the Republican Party to the Jim Crow era is a blatant distortion of history and a cover-up for the egregious role of his own party in some of the most shameful episodes of our past.