WINSTON H. BISHOP

Winston Howard Bishop, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Green Valley, AZ.
Winston was born in Palo Alto, CA where he attended elementary, middle school, and high school. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy near the end of World War. IL He then went to the University of Idaho where he played football and became a member of the university's ROTC program. After graduation, he attended flight school and began his career as an Air Force pilot rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel upon his retirement. Winston then began a second career with Solar Turbine Systems in San Diego, CA.
Winston loved to sail and actually built his first sailboat – a Trimaran. He and his wife, Marika, enjoyed taking many trips to destinations all over the world, with Tahiti and Antarctica being two of his favorites. Winston was quite the storyteller, and his children and grandchildren loved to listen to him talk about his life's adventures. All of us who knew him and loved him will miss his stories, his fun sense of humor, and his words of advice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marika (Mary) Bishop; daughter, Jan (Jeff) Meik of Loveland, CO; daughter, Pam (Evie) Gomeztrejo of Oceanside, CA; son, Chad (Shiela) Bishop of Riverside, CA; stepson, Billy (Danette) Stravrides of New Orleans, LA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.