William Scott King, Jr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2021. Bill was born on July 14, 1922, in Eveleth, MN, to Dr. William S. King and Isbel Shaw King. He interrupted his college studies to enroll in the U.S. Navy Air Corps during World War II and served his country while stationed in the South Pacific from 1943-1945. On July 21, 1945, he married the love of his life, Anita Sabetti, in Eveleth, and the couple enjoyed nearly 70 years together.
Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy in 1949. He worked as a pharmacist, first in Eveleth and then for 30 years in Green Bay, Wis. until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of the Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Association and the Brown County Pharmacists.
Bill enjoyed curling and was a charter/founding member of the Green Bay Curling Club. When he and Anita later wintered in Green Valley, Arizona, he parlayed his curling skills into shuffleboard prowess and was a champion many times. Bill loved the Packers and also enjoyed travel, playing cards and classical music. He played in the city bands in Minnesota and was a founder of the Eveleth Clown Band which still performs today.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Diane (Bill) Mikolyzk of Elkhart Lake, and his two sons, W. Scott (Gail) King and Stephen (Cindy) King of Green Bay. He is further survived by his seven grandchildren: Kristen (Chad) Hoitink, Jon (Carrie) Mikolyzk, David (Tarra) Mikolyzk, Anna Westphal, Alex (Kari) King, Andrew King (friend Anemé Van Der Westhuizen) and Amanda King, as well as 16 great-grandchildren: Madeline, Ben, Mallory and Charlie Hoitink, Jaxon, Rocco, Zeke, Marco and Leo Mikolyzk, Claire, Lauren and Julia Brotz, Paige, Marah and Tate Westphal and Emma Anita King. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Margaret (Peg) King, and his wife Anita.
According to Bill’s wishes, he has been cremated, and family services will be held at a later date. The family extends its sincere thanks to the staff at Bellevue Retirement Center, Rennes Health and Unity Hospice for the excellent care given to Bill.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere, Wisconsin (www.cotterfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.